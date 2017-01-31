Chicago celebs to duke it out at suicide prevention fundraiser

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) --Celebrities from across Chicago will jump into the boxing ring to duke it out and raise money for suicide prevention. This is the third year for the "Knockout for Charity" event.
HGTV host Monica Pederson is the emcee of the fun evening. Pedersen lost her twin brother to suicide many years ago, so this is a personal cause to her.
The event will be held Friday, February 3 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets cost $200.
For tickets, call 312-655-7290 or buy online at catholiccharities.net/pjrmainevent.
Click here for more information about the event.