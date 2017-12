Chicago Police Officer Jennifer Maddox has spent 21 years patrolling the same South Side neighborhood where she grew up. Six years ago, she started a not-for-profit called Future Ties to help keep the kids of Parkway Gardens safe, healthy, happy and off the streets.She is one of the top 10 finalists for this year's CNN Heroes of the Year.For more information, visit: CNNheroes.com For more information about Future Ties, visit: Futureties.org