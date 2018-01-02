  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Chicago couple first to marry in 2018 in Cook County

Susie Fogle and Brian Wildeman were the first couple to get married in Cook County in 2018. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A couple from Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood was 2018's first marriage in Cook County.

Couples lined up early Tuesday to be the first, but Susie Fogle and Brian Wildeman were No. 1 to get hitched after arriving at the Daley Center at 4 a.m.

The newlyweds were married by Cook County David Orr at the Daley Center after filling out some paperwork after the office opened at 8:30 a.m.

A judge waived the 24-hour waiting period so Orr - who is the only clerk in Illinois who can perform marriages - could marry them during a ceremony in his office, something he has done since 1991.

Fogle and Wildeman have known each other for 10 years and have been a couple for five years. They also have a 2-year-old daughter.

"It's kind of an adventurous way to do it, too, so it's fun surprise, a fun way to announce it to our friends and family," said Wildeman, who wore a tuxedo onesie, which was helpful with staying warm as they waited in frigid temps for the county building to open.

As a wedding gift from the county, the 49-year old University of Chicago Lab School teacher and 35-year-old nanny received their marriage license for free, as well as other gifts.

They also got a bouquet of flowers, a $100 restaurant gift certificate, a cake and a two-night stay at a downtown hotel. Their honeymoon will be in Tokyo in March.

For Clerk Orr, this was his last first-of-the-year marriage as he will be retiring at the end of the year.

