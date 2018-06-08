Chicago joins relief effort for victims of Guatemala eruption

A volcanic eruption in Guatemala Sunday impacted thousands, and several efforts are underway in Chicago to help the victims more than 2,000 miles away.Chicago's Guatemalan Consul General's office has released a list of donation drop-off locations and fundraising events happening throughout the Chicago area. About 50,000 Guatemalans live in Illinois, mostly in Chicago."I think the Guatemalan community is getting united," said Consul General Billy Munoz, referring the Chicago events taking place during the next few weeks. "It's important to try to send a message to the Guatemalan people that we are in this together."Northwest Side restaurant Latin Patio is a drop-off center and fundraising location.Owner and president of the Guatemalan Coalition of the Midwest Pablo Pineda is also the president of the Guatemalan Coalition of the Midwest said he wanted to "invite everybody to help because this is a sad situation we are living in Guatemala."A stack of donations piled up in Pineda's restaurant. Items like masks and toothbrushes are critical, but Pineda also wants to send money to first responders who are dealing with victims near the volcano."We are collecting money to send to the hospitals and the fire department from Guatemala because they are needing a lot of things," Pineda said.The Consul General has released a detailed list of items to donate, including:Work BootsLatex GlovesSafety GlassesMasksRescue RopesTowelsBurn MedicationsFirst Aid KitsSheetsDiapersTrash BagsNon-Perishable Items, like beans, rice and sugarItems can be dropped off at the following locations:5145 W. Grand Avenue, Chicago4204 W. North Avenue, Chicago3850 W. Fullerton Avenue, Chicago5330 W. Belmont, Chicago3850 W. North Avenue, Chicago550 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling240 W. Lake, Addison717 Broadway St, Melrose Park559 Main St., West Chicago1615 W. Morse, Chicago3115 N. Central, Chicago3224 W. Lawrence Ave., ChicagoThe following fundraising events will also benefit victims of the eruption:June 9-103115 N. Central, ChicagoJune 9-101932 E. Higgins Road, Elk Grove VillageJune 12th4010 W. Montrose, ChicagoJune 16th4830 N. Pulaski, ChicagoJune 233816 W. Montrose