Chicago MS Walk kicks off Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
On Sunday, April 30, thousands of people will converge on Soldier Field for the annual Walk MS. It's an effort to help raise money for research and awareness for multiple sclerosis. The goal this year is to raise $931,582.

Sarah Rodriguez, the chapter president of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, stopped by ABC 7 to talk about the upcoming walk.

To register, visit nationalmssocity.org.

Since 1988, hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in Walk MS events across the country raising critical funds and awareness for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Walk MS: Chicago, Soldier Field on April 30.



According to a press release, the greater Illinois area is expected to raise more than $2.6 million cumulatively with seven other Walk MS events across Illinois on May 7. Walk MS is an opportunity for people living with MS and those who care about them to connect, join together, and be inspired.

In 2016 alone, nearly 300,000 people at more than 550 locations across the country walked to create a world free of MS, raising nearly $50 million, the press release said.

Genentech is the national sponsor of Walk MS.

WHEN: Sunday, April 30, 2017. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. Walk begins at 11 a.m.
WHERE: Soldier Field - South East Field - 1410 Museum Campus Dr, Chicago, IL 60605
PARTICIPATION/ VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION: Visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.
WHY: Walk MS unites teams of families, friends, neighbors and co-workers to raise funds that drive groundbreaking MS research, provide life-changing services and guarantee a supportive community for those who need it most..
HASHTAGS: #walkMS and #WalkTogether

Walk MS does not have a registration fee, but as a fundraising event, participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the Society's mission.

There will also be additional Walks across the state on May 7, which include: Naperville, Glenview, St. Charles, Lake in the Hills, Schaumburg, Oak Lawn, and Orland Park.
