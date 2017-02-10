SOCIETY

Chicago named 3rd best city to find menage-a-trois

CHICAGO --
If you're looking to spice up your relationship for Valentine's Day, here's some good news: the Windy City has been named the third best city to find a third.

3somer, an app that -- you guessed it -- helps curious couples organize trysts, has named its top 10 cities by user count, and Chicago ranks pretty high.

New York, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Houston round out the top five, while Miami, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, San Diego and San Antonio finish out the top ten.

App founders also named top "sexually liberated" countries. While the United States accounts for the vast majority of 3somer's traffic, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, France, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands and Germany are also teeming with couples on the prowl.

"We offer those who don't want to cheat or look for something on the side a way to healthily express themselves," 3somer co-founder John Martinuk said in a news release. "With over 100,000 users globally, and more joining every day, we are excited to be the alternative!"

