SOCIETY

Chicago photographer took rare color photos of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago photographer Bernard Kleina catured rare color photographs of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the civil rights movement. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Bernard Kleina photographed the civil rights movement, but he was a Chicago priest first.

Kleina said he was swept up in the movement after watching marchers on television as they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in 1965.

"So I did go down to Selma," Kleina said. "I'm not sure what I could do when I got down there, but I felt I just couldn't not do anything."

Not long after Kleina returned to Chicago, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. arrived in the city to push for open housing and an end to slums. Kleina grabbed his camera to document the movement, but admitted that he had a lot to learn at the time.

"It didn't even occur to me to shoot in black and white, so it's kind of ignorance is bliss," Kleina said.

Color photographs of King are rare. It's easy to make out details of King's facial expressions in Kleina's photographs because Kleina was always just feet away.

Kleina's photographs are frequently displayed and tend to generate strong reactions.

"I do hear from younger people that they can relate more to color images, because they look like they could have been taken yesterday," Kleina said.

Kleina said the time spent photographing King made him realize how nave he was. Because the marches Kleina attended often turned violent, he never had an opportunity to formally introduce himself to King.

"But I thought there will be another time I can do that, and it came all too soon," Kleina said.

Today, Kleina remains an advocate for fair housing policies. He will discuss his advocacy and exhibit his photographs in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymartin luther king jrphotographyChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Carnival Cruise offers teen free trip in exchange for Snapchat handle
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom Jr. talks "failing up" with Janet Davies
More Society
Top Stories
Woman hospitalized, man found in woods after Des Plaines crash
Woman stabbed on CTA bus on Mag Mile
Girl, 14, dies after being shot, stabbed in 'vicious assault'
Warrants: Couple had problems before alleged cold medicine murder
High-speed chase leads to arrest after attempted kidnapping in Texas
'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch released from jail
Sinclair anchors 'members of a brainwashed cult,' John Oliver says
Most in Cosby jury pool have made up minds
Show More
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Trump declares DACA 'dead,' calls for border legislation using 'nuclear option'
Missing boy, 13, found 'alive and talking' hours after falling into drainage pipe in LA
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
More News
Top Video
Woman hospitalized, man found in woods after Des Plaines crash
Woman stabbed on CTA bus on Mag Mile
Chicago woman inspired by MLK dedicates life to his mission
Cross-country odyssey brought NYPD SWAT suspect to Chicago
More Video