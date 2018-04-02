Chicago photographer took rare color photos of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Bernard Kleina photographed the civil rights movement, but he was a Chicago priest first.Kleina said he was swept up in the movement after watching marchers on television as they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in 1965."So I did go down to Selma," Kleina said. "I'm not sure what I could do when I got down there, but I felt I just couldn't not do anything."Not long after Kleina returned to Chicago, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. arrived in the city to push for open housing and an end to slums. Kleina grabbed his camera to document the movement, but admitted that he had a lot to learn at the time."It didn't even occur to me to shoot in black and white, so it's kind of ignorance is bliss," Kleina said.Color photographs of King are rare. It's easy to make out details of King's facial expressions in Kleina's photographs because Kleina was always just feet away.Kleina's photographs are frequently displayed and tend to generate strong reactions."I do hear from younger people that they can relate more to color images, because they look like they could have been taken yesterday," Kleina said.Kleina said the time spent photographing King made him realize how nave he was. Because the marches Kleina attended often turned violent, he never had an opportunity to formally introduce himself to King."But I thought there will be another time I can do that, and it came all too soon," Kleina said.Today, Kleina remains an advocate for fair housing policies. He will discuss his advocacy and exhibit his photographs in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday.