Chicago police officers honored with Red Cross Hero award

The Chicago police officers who rescued three young girls found alone in an Englewood apartment were honored Thursday morning.The officers were presented with the Law Enforcement Hero award at the annual American Red Cross Heroes Breakfast.The girls, who were 7-years-old, 2-years-old and 11-months-old, were living in squalor in an abandoned apartment without running water, heat or electricity. It had been months since they were bathed and the oldest child had never gone to school.Their grandmother, Delores Anderson, was unaware of their living conditions. She immediately stepped in and took the girls.To help her out, police launched an effort to raise money and find a new home for the family.The officers said the real hero in this case was the girls' grandmother, Delores Anderson.