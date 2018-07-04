CHICAGO PROUD

Chicago Proud: CPD Officer dances with community members in Austin

A CPD Officer showed his love for the Austin neighborhood by dancing with some residents. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A Chicago cop caught on tape dancing with community members is making Chicago proud.

An ABC7 Chicago viewer submitted a video of Officer Jose Sanchez, 15th district, dancing in the Austin neighborhood.

According to that viewer, Officer Sanchez told residents that Austin is his neighborhood, too, and he loves to get out and have a good time with the community.

Some of Officer's Sanchez friends tweeted at ABC7 Chicago to say that he always has a great spirit and never has a bad day.
