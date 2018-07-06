CHICAGO PROUD

Chicago Proud: Local woman volunteers with Red Cross for 60 years

A Chicago woman has volunteered with the Red Cross for 60 years. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than 300,000 volunteers serve the Red Cross, but one local volunteers is marking a major milestone with the organization.

Nancy Brooks Edison has been volunteering with the Red Cross for 60 years.

"As soon as I graduated from high school, I started to take the water safety instructor courses and I became a water safety instructor, first aid instructor and then eventually CPR," Edison said. "And then I stared working in that when I was 18."

Edison has since trained staff, been deployed to natural disasters and answered the call to anyone in need. In 2014, Edison was honored with a Red Cross Hero Disaster Relief Award, a title she said she does not deserve.

"I don't think of it as hero, but I am following through my training and what I was taught as a child, that you serve your community and society," Edison said. "We owe them and they do not owe us. So that's what keep me going."

Edison said she has no plans of calling it quits.

"I feel satisfied that you've done something and helped others, it's just a great feeling," Edison said. "If I can use my brain and be of service to the Red Cross, I intend to do it."
