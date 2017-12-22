Chicago teen collects toys for children in Puerto Rico at Soldier Field

Samuel Love, also known as "Samta," collected toys at Soldier Field right now all to cheer up kids who have had an especially tough time this year.The pile of toys will soon be given to children in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. Love, 14, was at the helm of the effort."These really serve as therapy for the kids because every time it rains or, like, goes off, they get scared because they think another earthquake or hurricane is happening," he said.Love might be young, but he's been organizing toy drives since he was just 9 years old. His first toy drive benefitted children impacted by Hurricane Sandy in New York. Each year since then he's led a holiday toy drive for children in places such as Colorado, Arkansas, North Carolina and in Illinois, all affected by natural disasters."We do it just to give back 'cause my parents always taught me to," said Love.Love has already distributed more than 3,000 toys to children in Houston this holiday season.The Art of Christmas toy drive continued Friday until midnight at the United Club at Soldier Field.Love said he has 5,000 toys he'll deliver to Puerto Rico in January or February.