The Chicago Urban League held its 56th Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner, the organization's largest fundraiser, Saturday night at the Hilton Chicago.Gov. Bruce Rauner, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle attended the event, as well as ABC7 anchors Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders.This year's theme was "Beyond 100: Together We Matter," which highlighted the league's commitment to serving Chicago's African American community.