Chicagoans arrive in Memphis for 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s murder

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jr. and other Chicagoans were in Memphis on Tuesday ahead of commemorative events to mark the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination.Wednesday marks 50 years since King's death. Tuesday night, an event is scheduled at Mason Temple in Memphis where King gave his famous "Mountaintop" speech the night before his death. Panel discussions were also scheduled about King's impact.A busload of Chicagoans with Rainbow PUSH Coalition left the city at 8 p.m., arriving at 6 a.m. Tuesday in Memphis.Jackson spent Tuesday morning at the Lorraine Motel, where King was murdered, and stood on the balcony with others to reflect."The replay is never any better," Jackson said. "You take the scab off the sores, it's as raw as it was. Still bleeding."On Monday, Bernice King visited the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis and was overwhelmed to see how the museum treated the remembrance of her mother, Coretta Scott King."To go through all of this and see her highlighted, and captured in a way that I believe that she needs to be captured, is important," King said.