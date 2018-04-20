CHICAGO PROUD

Children at Lurie score big thanks to former patient donation

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A youth football player with quite an arm is giving back to the hospital that treated him for a serious illness.

Ten-year-old Colton Gumino is a quarterback for the Elmhurst Eagles youth football team and has thrown quite a few touchdown passes.

This past season he was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease that required treatment at Lurie Children's Hospital.

On Friday, Colton donated $2,500 to the hospital-- $100 for each of his 25 touchdowns. The money will be used to purchase toys and games for children there.
