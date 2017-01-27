  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Emanuel announces new CPD technology to help prevent violence... around 10:45AM
SOCIETY

Chinese Lunar New Year feast begins with drums, dumplings

An elderly man serves Chinese liquor called baijiu during a "1,000 people dumpling feast" held on Chinese New Year's eve Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

LIUMINYING VILLAGE, China --
Four men in traditional yellow costumes bang large drums to announce the start of the New Year's Eve banquet in Liuminying village. Inside the meeting hall, 100 tables are set with a dozen plates, bearing sausages, nuts and fruit.

Sitting in a storage shed outside are thousands of half-moon shaped dumplings, made by hand the day before, ready to be boiled and served.

Villages and cities across China are preparing this weekend to celebrate Lunar New Year, though few feasts are as elaborate as the one in Liuminying, a hamlet in Beijing's suburbs. Festivities in recent years have been more muted as China's economy has slowed down - hitting its lowest level of growth in three decades last year - and its top political leadership has issued calls for austerity.



But in Liuminying, what began as a small lunch sponsored by the local Communist Party branch in 1980 has grown into a feast that served 1,000 people this year during a three-hour spectacle with singing and dancing.

The show began at 10 a.m. with loud music and applause. A group of children waved pompoms in a synchronized dance, followed by a raffle, the presentation of a large banner commemorating the New Year, and several other songs and speeches.

As the performances grew longer, the attendees started to peel oranges and crack open nuts. A few people smoked cigarettes at their tables, a sight not often seen in Beijing restaurants since the city enacted an indoor smoking ban two years ago.

Outside, dozens of workers were preparing meat and vegetable stews in huge grills. One worker pushed coal underneath several of the grills, causing large flames to come bursting out.

A few hours after the doors opened, the first dishes were brought inside. The plastic wrap came off many of the plates on the table. Diners uncorked wine bottles and, at a few tables, opened red boxes placed at the center. Inside were clear bottles of the Chinese grain liquor called baijiu, passed around for a series of toasts.

After several dishes came the signature item: the dumplings, or jiaozi, which people across northern China consider a mandatory part of celebrating the New Year.

The feast ended with diners stacking their plates and bowls in a clatter that steadily grew louder as more people began to leave.

They walked outside to the loud, echoing sounds of booms from fireworks, another Lunar New Year tradition. While authorities in Beijing have cracked down on the sales of fireworks, Liuminying is far enough outside for vendors to be more easily found. The sky was clear blue, offering a rare respite from the smog that blankets northern China in winter.

Guo Lianhong, 55, attended her first lunch in 1984 and described the "earth-shaking changes" she's seen in her village in the last three decades.

"We hope Liuminying can become even more prosperous," she said.

Ethnic Chinese perform a traditional lion dance marking the eve of the Chinese lunar new year, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Related Topics:
societyChinese foodnew year's daymoonu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
The #CuteAnimalTweetOff is most adorable Twitter war
Formerly homeless man now helps others dress for success
Contact ABC7 Chicago
More Society
Top Stories
Fire destroys Elmhurst bridal shop
Man, 64, fatally struck in Avondale
Chicago rapper Chief Keef questioned in LA home invasion, robbery, reports say
Meet former Cubs catcher David Ross
Chicago police to receive new technology to help prevent violence
AG Lisa Madigan files motion to stop paying state employees without budget
Rod Blagojevich's daughter slams Obama in letter
Show More
Trump floats 20-percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for wall, but considering other options
Police searching for woman suspected in check fraud ring
Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in deadly crash; another train hits pedestrian
Trump plans to suspend visas to 7 Muslim-majority countries, draft order shows
2 high school students beaten, robbed on CTA Pink Line
More News
Photos
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
More Photos