A Florida man was arrested after sitting in the middle of a busy road and chowing down on pancakes, police said.Kiaron Thomas, 21, told police that he set up a small TV table in the road as a prank. Investigators were first alerted on Monday morning after an unknown person called the Lakeland Police Department.To go along with the pancakes, he had what appeared to be a bottle of syrup, bacon and scrambled eggs. Talk about a hearty breakfast.Hopefully Thomas enjoyed the meal along with his citation for placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic.