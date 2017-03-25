SOCIETY

Chowing down! Florida man sets up table, eats pancakes in middle of busy road

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man was arrested after eating pancakes in the middle of a Florida road. (Lakeland Police Department)

LAKELAND, Fla. --
A Florida man was arrested after sitting in the middle of a busy road and chowing down on pancakes, police said.

Kiaron Thomas, 21, told police that he set up a small TV table in the road as a prank. Investigators were first alerted on Monday morning after an unknown person called the Lakeland Police Department.

To go along with the pancakes, he had what appeared to be a bottle of syrup, bacon and scrambled eggs. Talk about a hearty breakfast.



Hopefully Thomas enjoyed the meal along with his citation for placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting the free flow of traffic.
Related Topics:
societyviralbuzzworthyarrestpoliceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
Naperville to install book bench sculptures downtown
Chance the Rapper talks future, potential Chicago events
What is Earth Hour?
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago police officer injured after West Side chase
Officer saves woman after car goes into Glen Ellyn pond
1 killed, 13 wounded in shootings to start the weekend in Chicago
Rev. Jackson pushing to extend deadline for overdue Cook County property taxes
Las Vegas' Bellagio put on lockdown after armed burglary
Missing New Lenox woman found dead in Frankfort
1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked
Show More
Republican health care bill pulled before vote
Girl, 16, missing from West Lawn neighbohood
Weekend Watch: School funding formula
'Guardians of the Galaxy' stars meet fans
Creative uses for your tax return
More News
Top Video
Weekend Watch: School funding formula
'Guardians of the Galaxy' stars meet fans
Creative uses for your tax return
Rev. Jackson pushing to extend property tax deadline
More Video