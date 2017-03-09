CHICAGO PROUD

CIRCLE Foundation providing scholarships to Chicago students

The CIRCLE Foundation has enlisted ongoing support to invest in their vision to provide scholarships to deserving students. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A local organization is making Chicago proud. For the past eight years, The CIRCLE Foundation has enlisted ongoing support from successful organizations and highly esteemed individuals to invest in their vision to provide scholarships to deserving students.

Co-founder of the CIRCLE Foundation, LaShaun Jackson, and alums Ahmir Smith and Atina Wheatley, stopped by ABC 7 to talk about the upcoming gala.


The CIRCLE Foundation's 8th Annual Fundraiser Gala will be hosted by New York Jets' Matt Forte.

8th Annual Gala & Scholarship Fundraiser
Sunday, March 19, 2017
Alhambra Palace
1240 W. Randolph Street
Chicago, Ill.

To purchase tickets and to learn more about CIRCLE Foundation and Innovations High School, please visit thecirclefoundation.org.
