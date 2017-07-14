Classic car show at Oak Lawn dealership raises money for USO

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) --The big USO BBQ for the Troops is less than a week away, but one Chicago area car dealer got the party started early.
Ed Napleton hosted a classic car show Sunday at the Oak Lawn location, with proceeds going to the USO.
In addition to the vintage vehicles, there was live music, food vendors and hundreds of folks just enjoying the day.
"It's just for a good cause and we bring the cars here, we'd like to win an award, but we bring them too so we can bring money toward the USO shows that honor all the vets and the service guys in there now," said Michael Kallis, a participant in the classic car show.
This weekend, more than 100 local car dealerships are going to host barbecues as part of the USO Barbecue for the Troops. ABC7 is a proud sponsor of the event.
To find a BBQ location, visit Drivechicago.com.