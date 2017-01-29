  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
FUNDRAISER

Climb to the top at the Aon Step Up for Kids

EMBED </>More News Videos

The race is on to climb 80 flights of stairs at the Aon Step Up for Kids. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The race is on to climb 80 flights of stairs at the Aon Step Up for Kids. On January 29, 2017 more than 3,000 people are running up to the top of the Aon Center in Chicago, all to support the K.I.D.S.S. for Kids program at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital. Steppers pledge to fundraise $100, but children 12 and under can race for free once they commit the minimum fundraising amount.

All proceeds raised will be directed to Lurie Children's affiliate partner K.I.D.S.S for Kids' annual commitment to the hospital's Department of Family Services. The Department of Family Services is a division of the hospital that focuses on the mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being of patients and their families through programs, such as music therapy, art therapy and school services.

ABC 7 is a proud media sponsor of the Aon Step Up for Kids event. We joined the co-founder of K.I.D.S.S. for Kids, Robert Feldgreber, the assistant vice president of the Lurie Children's Founder's Board, Kate Spieth, and patient champion and her mother, Mary Cate and Kerry Lynch, joined Eyewitness News live from the top of the Aon Center to talk about the race and how it helps families in Chicago.

Aon Step Up for Kids
Date: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Address: Aon Center, 200 E Randolph St. Chicago, IL, 60601
Admission: Adults: $50 Children (12 & under): Free
Also, each participant is committed to raising a minimum of $100.

If you were unable to join in on the fun but you still want to make a donation to Lurie Children's, visit luriechildren.org/stepup to make a direct donation to the hospital.
Related Topics:
societyfundraisercommunitychicago proudLoopChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FUNDRAISER
Aon Step Up for Kids Patient Champion
Teen survives deadly crash by holding onto tree in creek for 12 hours
Cubs fan travels from Wisconsin to Wrigley Field in his wheelchair for charity
Family in danger of losing home retrofitted for quadriplegic son
More fundraiser
SOCIETY
Heart and Soul January 28, 2017
Friendship forms when ailing 89-year-old moves in with young neighbor
Hairstylist passionate about giving people with hair loss hope
Child's birth from stolen sperm sets off tangled legal battle
More Society
Top Stories
18 released after being detained at O'Hare following Trump order
Scattered snow showers for Chicago area Sunday
Woman critically injured in I-80 wrong-way crash near Minooka
Mom charged with shooting son during family party in Lawndale
Students at Crete elementary school to be relocated amid bacteria concerns
2 dead, 20 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Ikea issues beach chair recall due to severed finger injuries
Show More
Police: Woman throws girl, 5, on tracks as train approaches
Trump Gives Former Breitbart Chief Stephen Bannon Seat at National Security Council Meetings
Postal worker killed after car crashes into Lincoln Square carwash
Daily Herald: New members of Congress
New Year's resolutions for divorced parents
More News
Top Video
Daily Herald: New members of Congress
New Year's resolutions for divorced parents
18 released after being detained at O'Hare following Trump order
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video