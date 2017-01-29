Climb to the top at the Aon Step Up for Kids

CHICAGO (WLS) --The race is on to climb 80 flights of stairs at the Aon Step Up for Kids. On January 29, 2017 more than 3,000 people are running up to the top of the Aon Center in Chicago, all to support the K.I.D.S.S. for Kids program at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital. Steppers pledge to fundraise $100, but children 12 and under can race for free once they commit the minimum fundraising amount.
All proceeds raised will be directed to Lurie Children's affiliate partner K.I.D.S.S for Kids' annual commitment to the hospital's Department of Family Services. The Department of Family Services is a division of the hospital that focuses on the mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being of patients and their families through programs, such as music therapy, art therapy and school services.
ABC 7 is a proud media sponsor of the Aon Step Up for Kids event. We joined the co-founder of K.I.D.S.S. for Kids, Robert Feldgreber, the assistant vice president of the Lurie Children's Founder's Board, Kate Spieth, and patient champion and her mother, Mary Cate and Kerry Lynch, joined Eyewitness News live from the top of the Aon Center to talk about the race and how it helps families in Chicago.
Aon Step Up for Kids
Date: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Address: Aon Center, 200 E Randolph St. Chicago, IL, 60601
Admission: Adults: $50 Children (12 & under): Free
Also, each participant is committed to raising a minimum of $100.
If you were unable to join in on the fun but you still want to make a donation to Lurie Children's, visit luriechildren.org/stepup to make a direct donation to the hospital.