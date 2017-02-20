SOCIETY

Police 'warn' of cows trying to sell dairy products after escape in Connecticut

Authorities released a photo of two cows that were found outside a Connecticut home after they escaped from a pen on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Suffield Police Department)

SUFFIELD, Conn. --
Police in a Connecticut town are reminding people to not open their doors to "any unfamiliar cattle" after a pair of cows escaped from their pen and were found near the front door of a home a couple of houses away.

Sgt. Geoffrey Miner tells WGGB/WSHM a driver reported seeing the cows walking on the side of a road and in yards in Suffield on Sunday morning.

Officers managed to take a photo of the cows before herding them back to their pen.

Police posted the photo on Facebook, saying two "suspicious males" were going door-to-door "trying to sell dairy products." They were "apprehended after a short foot pursuit."

Police say the cows were able to escape due to a faulty electrical wire fence.
