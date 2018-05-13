SOCIETY

'Cop on a Roof' to raise money for Special Olympics

EMBED </>More Videos

If you look up on Friday, don't be too surprised if you see a police officer on a rooftop. (WLS)

If you look up on Friday, don't be too surprised if you see a police officer on a rooftop.

It's all part of an annual effort to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Detective Robbie Peterson and Special Olympics Athlete Becky Cavanagh are here with more on this year's "Cop on a Roof" fundraiser.

Event: 16th Annual Cop on a Rooftop
Date: Friday, May 18

Hours: 5 a.m. to noon
Address: Nearly 300 Dunkin' Donuts rooftops in Illinois
Link: www.soill.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyspecial olympicsfundraiserpolicedunkin' donuts
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Bishop Michael Curry from Chicago to give address at royal wedding
ABC7's Roz Varon, Leah Hope honored
Royal wedding betting takes England by storm
ABC7's Karen Jordan emcees United Way luncheon
More Society
Top Stories
Police investigating 2 robberies in South Loop
Man charged in South Side hit and run that killed woman picking up granddaughter from daycare
Paris attacker born in Chechnya, was on radicalism database
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
The unshakable bond between Bobby Portis and his mother
Waffle House shooting hero meets with Parkland survivors
Missing woman, 18, found dead in Chicago Lawn backyard
Mother of boy, 12, who died after collapsing at Northlake school speaks
Show More
Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral
Fire breaks out at IKEA in Bolingbrook
Man, 60, injured after propane tank explodes in Soldier Field parking lot
Chili's says customers may be affected by credit card breach
Ben Zobrist asks MLB for leniency on rule for shoe color
More News