'Cop on a Roof' to raise money for Special Olympics

If you look up on Friday, don't be too surprised if you see a police officer on a rooftop.
It's all part of an annual effort to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Detective Robbie Peterson and Special Olympics Athlete Becky Cavanagh are here with more on this year's "Cop on a Roof" fundraiser.
Event: 16th Annual Cop on a Rooftop
Date: Friday, May 18
Hours: 5 a.m. to noon
Address: Nearly 300 Dunkin' Donuts rooftops in Illinois
Link: www.soill.org
special olympics fundraiser police dunkin' donuts
