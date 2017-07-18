SOCIETY

Couple celebrates their 10-year anniversary with a rad '80s-themed photo shoot

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple brings back 80s fashion in epic photo shoot. (Giggle Monster Photography - Vanessa Hoffmann)

Katy Anderson for Babble
This story originally appeared on Babble and is reprinted with permission.

Giggle Monster Photography - Vanessa Hoffmann

The 1980's were a magical time. It brought us cult classics like The Goonies, Growing Pains, and The Breakfast Club. It's when our parents let us run wild, more or less unsupervised (way before anyone called it "Free-Range Parenting"). But the most memorable part of the '80s? The fashion. Wardrobe staples included shoulder pads, short-shorts for men, and neon leg warmers for the ladies, just to name a few. And while most of us would rather not relive the fact we wore those looks out in public with pride, one couple recently embraced '80s fashion with an epic photo shoot to celebrate their 10-year anniversary - and the results are hilarious.

Giggle Monster Photography - Vanessa Hoffmann

Steve and Danielle VanHorn from Dover, Ohio tell Babble that they have always done things in a "slightly less than traditional" way - and their anniversary photo shoot was no exception. Steve chose to rock a mustache (which he grew out right before the shoot) because it "seemed like an '80s staple."

Giggle Monster Photography - Vanessa Hoffmann

He also donned glasses and loafers for some pics, and short-shorts with colorful athletic socks for others. Danielle, on the other hand, looked fabulous in a bright emerald prom-style dress for some photos and a lycra one-piece body suit (complete with tights and leg warmers) for others. The duo says they found their outfits at a local thrift store for a grand total of -get this - $6. What a steal!

Giggle Monster Photography - Vanessa Hoffmann

The VanHorns were also on point when it came to their hairstyles. Steve says that his wife's "naturally big hair definitely played well with the theme." Some of the photos also feature classic glamour shot backgrounds such as laser beams (remember those?!) and the ever-popular double exposure.

Steve admits that he and his wife struggled at times to get through the shoot, because they couldn't stop laughing. "We had to keep stopping to compose ourselves ... the photographer especially struggled to keep it together," he says. "It was a blast!"

Giggle Monster Photography - Vanessa Hoffmann

Steve says the photographer was totally on board with their retro theme, right from the start. "She loved it and was all about shooting it," he shares. (I mean, what's not to love about an '80s-inspired photo shoot?!)

Apparently, this isn't the first time the couple has taken themed photos. In fact, Western-themed photos of the family taken at a beach line the hallways of their home. However, Steve explains that not many people know about this side of him.

"I wear a suit to work most days," he says. "Our closest friends know we're goofs but many people outside of our circle don't know us for being quite so silly."

Giggle Monster Photography - Vanessa Hoffmann

The VanHorns say they had no idea that their '80s-inspired photo session would receive so much attention, but that they "couldn't be happier with the response."

"It's so discouraging to see so much negative news, cynicism, frustration on behalf of people on social media and even in real life," Steve says. "We've always strived to keep the negativity to a minimum, and to spread joy with others."

Giggle Monster Photography - Vanessa Hoffmann

This photo shoot is certainly an awesomely fun and creative way to celebrate an anniversary.

Let's hear it for the VanHorns!

h/t: Buzzfeed

More on Babble:
Raise Your Kids Like It's 1982
I Miss the Magic of Saturday Mornings in the '80s
Photographer Captures the Moment This Couple Will Never Have in Real Life
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybabblefun stuffwatercoolerphotosfamily
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Couple ties the knot at Antarctica Research Station
Take a look at the life of Nelson Mandela
Off The Street holds weekly summer camps in Wheaton
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Welles Park attraction
More Society
Top Stories
Officer who fatally shot Australian woman had 3 complaints on file
Mom charged after allegedly leaving baby in running car in Cicero
Boxer-in-training fatally beat 3-year-old girl, police say
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Father of 4 forced to part with family; will be deported to Mexico
Free gelato giveaway at Millennium Park
Teen mob targets police in Philadelphia
Police: Man tried to lure 14-year-old girl into SUV in Lincoln Park
Show More
Car strikes hydrant, crashes into field in Plainfield
Unclaimed $350,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say
Dennis Hastert released from federal prison in Minnesota
Missing mom's husband sought 'presumed death' letter days after Bahamas disappearance
More News
Top Video
Chicago native Brenna D'Amico, star of "Descendants Two," talks with ABC7
Stars of "Something Rotten" stop by ABC7
Father of 4 forced to part with family; will be deported to Mexico
Officer who fatally shot Australian woman had 3 complaints on file
More Video