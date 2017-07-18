SOCIETY

Couple has first ever wedding in British Antarctic Territory

EMBED </>More Videos

Polar field guides Julie Baum and Tom Sylvester have tied the knot in the first official wedding on the British Antarctic Territory. (Accuweather)

Two polar field guides tied the knot in the first official wedding ceremony in the British Antarctic Territory (BAT).

Tom Sylvester and Julie Baum were married at the Rothera Research Station on Adelaide Island to the west of the Antarctic Peninsula, according to Accuweather.

The couple was engaged for nearly four years, working and living together at the station with colleagues. They have traveled the world together as guides.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyweddingmarriagefamilyfeel good
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Couple brings back 80s fashion in epic photo shoot
Take a look at the life of Nelson Mandela
Off The Street holds weekly summer camps in Wheaton
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Welles Park attraction
More Society
Top Stories
Officer who fatally shot Australian woman had 3 complaints on file
Mom charged after allegedly leaving baby in running car in Cicero
Boxer-in-training fatally beat 3-year-old girl, police say
The cheapest days to fly this summer
Father of 4 forced to part with family; will be deported to Mexico
Free gelato giveaway at Millennium Park
Teen mob targets police in Philadelphia
Police: Man tried to lure 14-year-old girl into SUV in Lincoln Park
Show More
Car strikes hydrant, crashes into field in Plainfield
Unclaimed $350,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago
Marine veteran fatally shot while walking to dialysis treatment, police say
Dennis Hastert released from federal prison in Minnesota
Missing mom's husband sought 'presumed death' letter days after Bahamas disappearance
More News
Top Video
Chicago native Brenna D'Amico, star of "Descendants Two," talks with ABC7
Stars of "Something Rotten" stop by ABC7
Father of 4 forced to part with family; will be deported to Mexico
Officer who fatally shot Australian woman had 3 complaints on file
More Video