Couple who put off wedding until Cubs World Series win plan Cubs-themed ceremony

A local couple is planning to tie the knot next weekend after spending more than 30 years together, thanks to the Cubs' World Series win.Few had more at stake for the Cubs winning the World Series than Roger Brock and Dawn Tomich. After getting engaged in 1985, the couple vowed to go through with the wedding ceremony only when the Cubs won the World Series.At the time, it had been 76 years since the Cubs took the title. Little did the couple know, it would take another 32 years."As soon as Rizzo put the ball in his pocket, my phone started blowing up," said Brock.Baseball is a big part of their lives, and running the Little League in Hammond, Ind. takes up a lot of their time. Both the bride and the groom were born in Hammond and raised Cubs fans. They go to spring training for vacation almost every year."We always said in our family that you had to be Cubs and Catholic and Catholic didn't really matter," said Tomich.So as they nervously followed along on the Cubs journey this season, winding up with game 7 of the World Series, they knew what it would mean for them: a lot of planning.But there will be no tuxes and wedding gowns at this ceremony. Their wedding will be Cubs themed, with special Cubs jerseys. The wedding rings will be brought out by batboys in a special baseball box. The rings are replica World Series rings. The guests will sit in bleachers and be treated to concession food. And there will about 450 people."Go big or go home," said Tomich.