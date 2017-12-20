SOCIETY

Couple's pun-believably silly Christmas post goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

The alphabet at the Gundersons' Winter Punderland display is missing an L because - of course - it's time for noel.

By
COSTA MESA, Calif. --
A Costa Mesa couple's Facebook posting of their home's decorations is lighting up the internet, thanks to a slew of holiday puns.

Kyle and Cori Gunderson have decorated their home with Christmas decorations you may have to stare at for a while to figure out.

Here's an example: they stretched the letters of the alphabet across the front of their garage with the "L" missing.

Pun translation: Noel.

"That's my father's idea from a few years ago," Kyle explained. "Once we get started on puns, you can't stop us."

The 29-year-old Kyle admits not every decorative pun made it past Cori, who wisely cut a few of his choices.

"I think the worst idea was getting a goat with its tail on fire and putting it on a mountain," he told us. "So that would be Goat Tail Lit on a Mountain."

The puns may be cringe-worthy, but they are taking off online.

A video of Cori showing off the decorations has already garnered more than 21 million views on Facebook.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfunny videochristmasholiday lightsfacebookbizarreCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
South Shore woman buys hundreds of toys for patients at children's hospital
Charred Elf on the Shelf goes out in blaze of glory
Student, teacher battle it out in epic dance-off
'Fake news' makes list of most annoying words in 2017
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life; dad arrested
Amber Alert issued for missing baby after mom found fatally stabbed
Officer commits suicide during police stop
Parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs, money
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Lyft driver carjacked in Bronzeville
Man fatally shot by stranger after trying to help distraught woman outside bar
Snapchat shooter gets 5 years in prison
Show More
12 killed, including 8 Americans, in Mexico tour bus crash
Alcohol in air at frat party registers on Breathalyzer
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
Hackers could impersonate AT&T Wi-Fi to attack your phone
Skimming device found on Loop ATM
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Chicago boy, 5, shot for 2nd time in his life; dad arrested
Lyft driver carjacked in Bronzeville
Man, 18, killed in Des Plaines hit-and-run
More Video