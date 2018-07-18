SOCIETY

CPD vs. CFD charity baseball game to be held Wednesday night

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago police and Chicago firefighters will play baseball against each other for a charity game. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A charity baseball game between Chicago firefighters and police officers will be played Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The CPD Finest vs. CFD Bravest charity game will start at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. and a ceremony will be held prior to game.

The family-friendly event will benefit the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, which supports families of fallen officers, and the CFD Gold Badge Society, which assists families of fallen firefighters.

Tickets are $10 and available on the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycharitybaseballchicago police departmentchicago fire departmentChicagoBridgeport
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Restaurant ridicules teen for paying bill with coins
Boys and Girls Clubs of America honor 'Youth of the Year'
More Society
Top Stories
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman found fit to stand trial
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
Show More
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted home invasion
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
Police discuss Delphi murders with Fort Wayne investigators
More News