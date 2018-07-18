CPD vs. CFD charity baseball game to be held Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) --A charity baseball game between Chicago firefighters and police officers will be played Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The CPD Finest vs. CFD Bravest charity game will start at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. and a ceremony will be held prior to game.
The family-friendly event will benefit the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, which supports families of fallen officers, and the CFD Gold Badge Society, which assists families of fallen firefighters.
Tickets are $10 and available on the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation website.