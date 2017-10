The sculpture, called "Cloud Gate," was Kapoor's first public outdoor work installed in the United States. He said liquid mercury was the inspiration for the sculpture.

Anish Kapoor, creator of the Chicago landmark known as "the Bean," visited his sculpture on Tuesday for the first time since its dedication in 2006.The sculpture, called "Cloud Gate," was Kapoor's first public outdoor work installed in the United States. He said liquid mercury was the inspiration for the sculpture.Kapoor paused to take a selfie with the sculpture, like so many visitors do.Kapoor will receive an award Tuesday night for his contribution to the arts in Chicago.