SOCIETY

A kid touching Meghan's hair and lovable dogs: Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry's first overseas trip

EMBED </>More Videos

Meghan and Harry's two-day trip to Dublin was full of adorable moments, including Harry playfully scolding a toddler who played with the duchess' hair. (Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images|Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

When a toddler touched the duchess' hair, Prince Harry had something to say about it (playfully, of course).

Meghan and Harry's first overseas trip as a married couple saw the duke and duchess on a two-day trip through Dublin.

There were plenty of cute moments throughout the trip, but perhaps none so talked-about as the moment Walter Cullen, 3, reached out and played with the duchess' hair. Photos show Prince Harry pointing a finger at the tot and seeming to tell him off for it as Walter puts his hand over his mouth. The interaction was part of the royals' visit to the Gaelic Athletic Association.

The couple visited the official residence of Irish President Michael D. Higgins, where they met the president's dogs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyMeghan Markleprince harryu.s. & worldphotos
SOCIETY
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
How banning plastic straws affects some people with disabilities
Cardi B announces birth of her first child, daughter Kulture Kiari
3 diverse visual and performing arts events in Chicago this week
More Society
Top Stories
Death of woman found after Englewood apartment fire ruled a homicide
6 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Wednesday
Update: Build-A-Bear closes lines for 'Pay Your Age' Day
Blackhawks trade Marian Hossa to Arizona Coyotes in 7-player deal
Woman charged with domestic battery for Near North Side stabbing
Forbes says Kylie Jenner set to be youngest 'self-made' billionaire; backlash ensues
3 paramedics injured after brick thrown at ambulance in Woodlawn
Forest Preserves officials promise changes as officer in video showing woman being harassed resigns
Show More
14-year-old arrested in attempted rape of jogger in NYC
Government probing 'new information' in Emmett Till slaying
Baby dies from meningitis, possibly from unvaccinated person, health officials say
Program Note: Revised programming lineup for Saturday, July 14 for Cubs game
Stormy Daniels arrest was part of sting operation, lawyer says; charges dropped
More News