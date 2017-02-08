  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SOCIETY

Dad upset after child told to play 'field worker' in Black History Month musical

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Klein ISD dad is upset after his child was told to play a field worker. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON --
Just before he was leaving for work early Tuesday morning, David Pickens' wife told him to read a letter their 6-year-old daughter said needed to be signed.

It was an announcement for McDougle Elementary's first-ever musical salute to Black History Month, and it had a part for their daughter.

"Your child has been chosen for the part of field worker, singing 'Swing Low Sweet Chariot.'"

"Chosen to play a slave -- that's what a field worker is, basically, and sing Negro Spirituals," Pickens said. "I had to explain to my daughter that she wouldn't be doing that."

She was upset, he said, and that upset her parents. He then contacted the school principal.

According to the letter the parents read, the musical was created by the McDougle Elementary Cultural Awareness Committee, which also requested parents' feedback on the project.

Pickens gave his, and early Tuesday afternoon, he received his feedback from Klein ISD. In a statement sent to ABC13, the district stated, "As a result of this feedback, the group determined that no students will sing or portray field workers."

The musical, it explains, will begin with the portrayal of Harriet Tubman as 'conductor' of the Underground Railroad during the 1850's. "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" will remain in the production because it was used to help direct slaves to freedom. The musical will recognize other important periods of history, including the Harlem Renaissance and the Civil Rights movement, up to contemporary times, highlighting African American leaders, musicians and artists.

Parents waiting outside the school Tuesday included one mother, whose child was also asked to portray a 'field worker.' Like Pickens, she did not give her permission. She asked she not be identified.

Another mother said her daughter was given a different role, but she was unaware of the controversy. "It's best they dropped that part," she said. "We have too much going on now."

The musical is scheduled for the evening of February 23, "to celebrate the diversity of our schools and our community," according to a district spokesperson.

Because of the change, David Pickens said his daughter will participate in the musical. He said he considers all this a teachable moment, in which his 6-year-old learned the importance of standing up for what you believe in.
Related Topics:
societyblack historytheaterstudentsu.s. & worldHoustonTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'Top Chef' alum: Immigrants made America great
PHOTOS: Best US cities to live in
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100K on eBay
More Society
Top Stories
Several crashes reported on icy roads in southwest suburbs
Chris Kennedy announces Illinois governor run
Man beaten, stabbed during robbery at Loop CTA Blue Line station
Trump asserts he has right to enact travel ban
Woman found tied up, chained in shed; man charged with kidnapping
Lady Gaga tells critics 'I'm proud of my body'
Bald eagle found fatally shot
Show More
Failed home invasion caught on camera
'Top Chef' alum: Immigrants made America great
Man accused of sexually assaulting 74-year-old woman in her home
Boy, 12, stabs father to break up fight, police say
Shred your ex at Hooters, get free wings
More News
Top Video
Doctor induces heart attack to save patient's life
Syrian refugee family arrives in Chicago after travel ban delay
Man attacks students at Ogden International School playground
Chicago police stop using controversial training video
More Video