Dance team's moves 'too sexy' for school, parents say

A high school dance team from Miami is raising a lot of eyebrows over moves and outfits some are calling too provocative for teenagers.While some parents had no problem, others said the girls' uniforms looked more like lingerie."It doesn't bother me," one parent said. "I don't see anything wrong with it. They're dancers. I could see if cheerleaders were in it, then that would be different, but they're dancers.Another parent, who described himself as old-fashioned, said it was just too sexy for his tastes."You've got a lot of bad people out there that will look at that and take it a different way. I've got two daughters I deal with, and I won't allow that."The school says the parents of the dancers approved of their attire, but they understand the concerns and apologizes for any offense.School officials say they will come up with a more stringent uniform approval process in the future.