Dancing doctor agrees to license suspension

The Dancing Doctor isn't a doctor anymore.The state of Georgia has suspended her medical license.Windell Boutte gained national attention when videos of her singing and dancing while performing surgical procedures surfaced.She shared the videos on Youtube, and said the patients asked for them.During her two and a half year suspension, Boutte isn't allowed to refer to herself as a doctor or practice medicine in any way.Boutte insists she did nothing wrong.She's also facing at least five malpractice suits, which aren't related to the videos.