Dating expert on how to improve your online dating profile

Bela Gandhi is kicking off the week with a Love Lab and showing participants how to have the best presence in online dating. (WLS)

Chicago Ideas Week kicked off on Monday and continues through October 22nd. There are 30 stage events with speakers and panels and 90 labs around the city. This is the seventh iteration of Chicago Ideas Week. Organizers say the goal of the week is to inspire audiences to think about issues that are affecting their city and their lives and then leave the program with some idea how to take action.

Bela Gahndi, the founder of the Smart Dating Academy is hosting a panel teaching everyone how to bring more love into their lives. Bela's event is sold out, but tickets are still available for a number of other panels.

More Information on the panel list and how to get tickets: https://www.chicagoideas.com
