SOCIETY

Daughter of NYPD officer killed in 9/11 attacks joins force

NEW YORK CITY --
The daughter of a New York Police Department officer killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks has been sworn in as a member of the force.

Brittney Roy, of Massapequa Park on Long Island, was sworn in Thursday along with 473 other recruits during a ceremony held at the city's police academy in Queens.

Her father, Sgt. Timothy Roy, was assigned to the NYPD's surface transit enforcement division. He was working in Brooklyn courts when the terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The 36-year-old Roy rushed to Lower Manhattan to help. He was last seen by the South Tower before it collapsed. His body was found the following March.

Brittney Roy, now 22, was 7 years old when her father died. She says she always dreamed of becoming a police officer.
Related Topics:
societyseptember 11september 11thnypdNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Big dog enjoys tiny bed owner accidentally bought
Easter candy contest: How many jelly beans in the jar?
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
The Wild West meets the Florida swamp
More Society
Top Stories
Wisconsin gun theft suspect captured
EPA test results to be released after Indiana chemical spill
Fire destroys roof at Bellagio casino
36 ISIS fighters killed by US 'mother of all bombs': Afghan official
Big dog enjoys tiny bed owner accidentally bought
'SyriaHoax' was fueled by Russians, analysts say; Syrian president denies chemical attack
Cardinal Blase Cupich to lead Englewood peace walk
Show More
3 teens shot during fight in Ford Heights
911 calls from active shooter drill at community college released
How thieves can get your tax refund before you do
Carnival ship sets sail on 'Cruise to Nowhere'
Passengers plucked from stuck Six Flags roller coaster
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
More Photos