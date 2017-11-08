Diana Rauner announces military holiday card drive

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --Illinois First Lady Diana Rauner announced the 2017 Holiday Card Drive for the Military Wednesday.
The drive aims to send servicemen and women overseas holiday cards to let them know people back home are thinking about them during the holidays. The drive is a partnership between the United Service Organization of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and the Illinois Executive Mansion Association.
To participate, cards should be mailed from now through Nov. 20 to:
USO of Illinois - Cards for Heroes
333 S. Wabash Ave., 16th Floor
Chicago, IL 60604
You can also drop off cards at a local Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Service Office. To find a service office near you, click here.