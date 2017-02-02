SOCIETY

Groundhog Day 2017: Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. --
The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, said the furry rodent has "predicted" six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at dawn Thursday.

VIDEO: WOODSTOCK WILLIE RELIEVED TO PREDICT 6 MORE WEEKS OF WINTER
EMBED More News Videos

Woodstock Willie got a little too excited after making his annual Groundhog Day prediction



Meanwhile in Woodstock,Illinois, the town made famous for the movie "Groundhog Day" where it was filmed there and released 25 years ago also celebrated with their own prognosticating groundhog, Willie.

Before a crowd in downtown Woodstock, Willie agreed with his Punxsutawney colleague, predicting six more weeks of winter. For more information on the Woodstock Groundhog's Day celebration, visit www.woodstockgroundhog.org.

EMBED More News Videos

It's Groundhog Day! The movie by the same name made Woodstock, Illinois, famous when it was filmed there and released 25 years ago.



The top hat-wearing members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Inner Circle reveal Phil's forecast every Feb. 2, based on a German legend surrounding Candlemas. The legend says if a furry rodent casts a shadow that day, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Thousands of people gathered overnight to await the forecast. They were treated to folk music and a Star Wars-themed fireworks display under cloudy skies, with temperatures just below freezing, while they waited.

The groundhog's prediction is typically contained in a short poem, sometimes referencing current events or - when the nearby Pittsburgh Steelers are participating - a comment on the Super Bowl, which usually follows a few days later.

But this year, Phil stayed on message and didn't reference football, President Donald Trump or anything other than the weather.

"It's mighty cold weather, you've been braving. Is it more winter or is it spring that you're craving? Since you've been up all night and starting to tottle, I, Punxsutawney Phil, shall not dawdle," the proclamation read. "My faithful followers, I could clearly see a beautiful, perfect shadow of me. Six more weeks of winter, it shall be!"

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has now predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times - including last year. There are no records for the remaining years.

Phil's lesser-renowned counterparts in Michigan and Ohio also predicted six more weeks of winter while a rodent in New York played the contrarian.

Staten Island Chuck's handlers at the Staten Island Zoo say he predicted an early spring.

Buckeye Chuck, designated Ohio's official groundhog by that state's General Assembly in 1979 and Woody the Woodchuck in Michigan concurred with Phil's wintry forecast.

Woody, a female who lives at the Howell Conference and Nature Center in Marion Township, about an hour west of Detroit, doesn't rely on her shadow. Her handlers say if she emerges from her house and stays out 30 seconds or more, she's predicting an early spring.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Related Topics:
societygroundhog dayPennsylvaniaWoodstock
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
WATCH: Woodstock Willie can't contain his excitement at seeing shadow
SOCIETY
Message in bottle from Englishman found on NJ beach
'Get off your phone': Daycare touches nerves with cellphone sign
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over big breasts
Where does Illinois rank in poll of happiest states?
More Society
Top Stories
Wauconda High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat
Doctor stranded after President Trump's travel ban returns to Chicago
Police: Suspect dead after fatal Monee shooting
1 Dead After Inmates Take Hostages at Delaware Prison
Woman allegedly kicked off flight over big breasts
Trump asks people to pray for 'Apprentice' ratings, Schwarzenegger response: 'Let's switch jobs'
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Show More
Trump proclaims February 'African American History Month'
Dog killed after biting Chicago Police officer in Pilsen
Shark filmmaker goes missing during dive off Florida Keys
Wis. Sheltie gives new meaning to sled dog
Reward rescinded after missing Marine's body found in lake
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More Photos