Disneyland suspends sale of popular Southern California annual pass

Disneyland's popular Southern California pass is being put on hiatus starting Monday, a Disneyland spokesperson confirmed.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Disneyland's popular Southern California pass is being put on hiatus starting Monday, a Disneyland spokesperson confirmed.

The annual pass that allows visitors entrance to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on certain days year-round will no longer be available to new customers -- for now.

Current pass holders will have the option to renew. Those who have passes that expired recently will receive a letter on how to renew the pass.

MORE: Disney to host 'Disneyland After Dark' events, starting with 'Throwback Nite' in 2018

The Southern California pass is one of the least expensive annual passes at $469.

The pass was no longer seen on the Disneyland website Monday morning.

With many new attractions coming, it appears Disneyland officials are taking steps to spread out the demand.

Disneyland, California Adventure kick off holiday season
Disneyland Resort is ringing in the holiday season with special food and entertainment offerings with plenty of Disney holiday magic!

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
