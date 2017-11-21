EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2662450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Disneyland Resort is ringing in the holiday season with special food and entertainment offerings with plenty of Disney holiday magic!

Disneyland's popular Southern California pass is being put on hiatus starting Monday, a Disneyland spokesperson confirmed.The annual pass that allows visitors entrance to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on certain days year-round will no longer be available to new customers -- for now.Current pass holders will have the option to renew. Those who have passes that expired recently will receive a letter on how to renew the pass.The Southern California pass is one of the least expensive annual passes at $469.The pass was no longer seen on the Disneyland website Monday morning.With many new attractions coming, it appears Disneyland officials are taking steps to spread out the demand.