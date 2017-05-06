SOCIETY

Dozens of charities benefit from DuPage Human Race

The DuPage Human Race returns for the 6th year on May 6, 2017. (WLS)

The DuPage Human Race returns for the 6th year on May 6, 2017. The 5K run and fitness walk kicks off the Do GOOD DuPage initiative, when engages people countywide to do one or two good things to give back to the community. The DuPage Human Race benefits 71 nonprofit organizations. The goal is to raise over $100,000. Organizers are also collecting items for charity organizations: such as canned food items, pet food and blankets, gently used baby items and more. DuPage County Board Member Tonia Khouri and Kristin Senne from the Humanitarian Service Project joined ABC 7 live from the racecourse to talk about all the ways the DuPage Human Race helps the community.

Event: DuPage Human Race
Date: May 6
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Race begins at 9 a.m.
Address: The Esplanade at Locust Point, 1901 W. Butterfield Road, Downers Grove
Learn more or give at DuPageHumanRace.org or GivingDuPage.org
