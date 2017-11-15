Driver at odds with Texas sheriff over vulgar anti-Trump sticker

RICHMOND, Texas --A viral photo spreading across social media prompted Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The controversial sign in question reads, "F (expletive) Trump and f (expletive) you for voting for him."
"I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359," Nehls wrote on Facebook. "If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you."
During the press conference, Nehls said he had no regrets about the controversial Facebook post.
"They're fighting words," @SheriffTNehls says talking about controversial Trump sign seen on truck in Fort Bend County. #ABC13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/PsT6HdNiGV— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) November 15, 2017
"Our prosecutor has informed us she would accept disorderly conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it," he wrote.
ABC13 first tracked down the driver of the pickup truck. Karen Fonseca said she put the custom made graphic up about 11 months ago. She said her family is expressing their First Amendment rights and voicing their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump. Fonseca said she's surprised Sheriff Nehls couldn't reach her. She's open to sitting down with him.
She insisted she has no plans on removing the sign.
"It makes people happy. They smile. They stop you," said Fonseca. "They want to shake your hand."
Fonseca said she's most at odds with the president about his proposed border wall.
She said people tell her they "wish they had the guts" to put up a similar sign on their vehicle.