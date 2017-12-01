SOCIETY

DuPage County launches text line for teens in crisis

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Teens in DuPage County in need of help can now send a text message to the Crisis Text line for support and help 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The text line is a national service that can be used by anyone, anywhere for free, but students in DuPage County can now use it through a special partnership between the Naperville Police Department and the text line, the Daily Herald reports.

Students in need of help just text REACH to 741741. A live, trained crisis counselor will respond to the text and help the person in need. That help includes everything from de-escalation, advice, and problem-solving techniques to dispatching emergency services if needed.

The local partnership with Naperville will help local experts to track how many people are using the line and what they need help with. Officials said since contacting the crisis line looks no different from normal texting, it will help teens who may otherwise feel stigmatized by reaching out.

To learn more about the Crisis Text Line, visit crisistextline.org.
