CHICAGO PROUD

Elgin boy's Mario Kart costume custom-made by DePaul students

Students from DePaul University worked to make Halloween extra special for an Elgin boy confined to a wheelchair. (WLS)

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Students from DePaul University worked to make Halloween extra special for an Elgin boy confined to a wheelchair.

ABC7 Eyewitness News recently told you about the team effort from DePaul students to build the costume; it got its big reveal Tuesday night as 13-year-old Iker suited up as Yoshi from Mario Kart 8.

From the wheels that light up to the customized decals - including a name plate in the back - the handmade, customized, fully decked-out costume is like no other. In it, Iker looks like he's ready to hit the race track.

The teen has a severe form of muscular dystrophy, and has to use a wheelchair at all times. His family asked the charity Magic Wheelchair for help, which was when DePaul students volunteered their time so Iker could soup up his wheelchair and be Yoshi for Halloween.

It took special design work, and lots of cutting, building and painting - and it was all worth it.

Wednesday night, after a quick photoshoot, Iker and his family headed out to trick or treat, ready to show off his incredible costume.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
