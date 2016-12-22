Englewood charity in need of Christmas gifts for teens

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Chicago group that helps families torn apart by incarceration is looking for help this holiday season.
Life Builders United has held a huge Christmas party in Englewood for the past eight years. Last year they handed out gifts to around 4,000 kids, and right now there is a desperate need to help out teenagers.
"I need toys, too. But toys is not, to me, the must, as it is facing that cold out there and a lot of our teenagers are homeless," said Geraldine Mabry-Smith, Life Builders United.
Mabry-Smith said both cold weather gear and cash donations are still being accepted for Friday night's party. Visit lifebuildersunited.org to donate to this year's Christmas party.