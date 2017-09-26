Evanston museum showcases stained glass and time pieces

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --Tucked away on a quiet Evanston street, the Halim Time & Glass Museum surrounds visitors with beauty.
Inside, dozens of stained glass panes glow. Close enough to touch, these windows from the turn of the 20th Century evoke spirituality and peace.
With work from artists like La Farge and Tiffany, museum guides quickly point out the craftsmanship: textured designs with Tiffany's mottled glass, copper foil to reflect a landscape's fluidity, and La Farge's confetti glass too
In an exhibit devoted to time-keeping, that's the easiest thing to lose track of with more than a 1,000 examples of artistic expression and innovation to explore.
A sun dial from the First Century B.C. and 16th Century German mechanical pieces coexist.
Together, the lavish and austere tell the story of time- its role in navigation, in trade, and in culture from Europe to Asia.
Museum founder Cameel Halim began collecting time pieces and stained glass 30 years ago. And for the last decade, he's worked to bring this magnificent collection to the masses.
"It does not belong to me anymore. It belongs to the public," Halim said.
At the newly opened museum on Oak Avenue in Evanston, you can immerse yourself in these exhibits by strolling across the globe and back in time.
For museum hours and ticket information, visit the organization's website.