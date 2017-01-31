Event to celebrate centennial of birth of poet Gwendolyn Brooks

The legacy of poet Gwendolyn Brooks is being celebrated all this year, which marks the centennial of her birth.The Poetry Foundation announced Tuesday the first event will be held this week here in the city where Brooks worked and taught.Brooks was the first African-American poet to receive the Pulitzer Prize. She'll be honored by others who followed her."Thursday we're kicking off the centennial celebration with an unprecedented event bringing together the five black living Pulitzer Prize winners. It's never happened before," said Quraysh Lansana.The event will feature African-American Pulitzer Prize-winning poets Rita Dove, Yusef Komunyakaa, Natasha Trethewey, Tracy K. Smith, and Gregory Pardlo.The Our Miss Brooks 100 celebration is at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Art Institute of Chicago.