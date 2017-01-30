SOCIETY

Experts warn of phone scammers asking, 'Can you hear me?'

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
There is a warning about thieves using your own voice to rip you off.

It works this way: You answer the phone and someone asks, 'Can you hear me?'

If you answer yes, the scammer records it so they can later use your own voice as evidence you agreed to a purchase.

Consumer protection experts say the scammer then instructs you to pay up via wire transfer, gift card, or money order.

Experts say don't answer calls from numbers you don't know.

And if you hear that question, 'Can you hear me?', hang up immediately.
Related Topics:
societyscamconsumertelephoneu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Man collects $100 in free stuff on his birthday
Willis Tower Skydeck accepting videos for Valentine's Day wedding contest
Princess Diana statue to mark 20 years since death
Climb to the top at the Aon Step Up for Kids
More Society
Top Stories
Suspects ID'd after 6 killed in Quebec mosque shooting
Lawyers standing by at O'Hare to help refugees
3 dead, 24 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Man charged in Gold Coast shooting that wounded off-duty deputy
Men allegedly lured human trafficking victim with job offer
Garrett Brands acquires Frango from Macy's
Uber CEO challenged for Trump connection after immigrant ban
Show More
President Donald Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday
Starbucks to hire 10K refugees in response to Trump's travel ban
FedEx driver breaks up flag burning protest
Cat survives 225-mile trip under minivan's hood
FDA: Elevated levels of toxic substance in teething tablets
More News
Photos
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
More Photos