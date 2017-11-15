SOCIETY

F-TRUMP: Driver at odds with Texas sheriff over anti-Trump sticker

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver at odds with Fort Bend County sheriff over anti-Trump sticker, Steve Campion reports. (Facebook/Sheriff Troy E. Nehls)

RICHMOND, Texas --
A viral photo spreading across social media prompted Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The controversial sign in question reads, "F (expletive) Trump and f (expletive) you for voting for him."

"I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359," Nehls wrote on Facebook. "If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you."

During the press conference, Nehls said he had no regrets about the controversial Facebook post.



"Our prosecutor has informed us she would accept disorderly conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it," he wrote.

ABC13 first tracked down the driver of the pickup truck. Karen Fonseca said she put the custom made graphic up about 11 months ago. She said her family is expressing their First Amendment rights and voicing their dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump. Fonseca said she's surprised Sheriff Nehls couldn't reach her. She's open to sitting down with him.

She insisted she has no plans on removing the sign.

"It makes people happy. They smile. They stop you," said Fonseca. "They want to shake your hand."

Fonseca said she's most at odds with the president about his proposed border wall.

She said people tell her they "wish they had the guts" to put up a similar sign on their vehicle.

Related Topics:
societyviralPresident Donald TrumpTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Obama photographer Pete Souza publishes book of iconic photos
Operation Happy Children event hosts 200 pre-school students at Macy's Walnut Room
Here's how to send a letter to Santa for a good cause
'Can you not?' LeBron James snubbed by subway rider
More Society
Top Stories
Carjacking suspect killed, another critical after South Side chase ends in crash
Missing Mokena bartender last seen at Joliet bar
Chicago preparing for snowier winter than last year
Popular Lincoln Park restaurant robbed at gunpoint
State's Attorney will vacate 15 convictions tied to former Chicago cop
Duo facing charges after attempted armed robbery at Orland Park store
Best pizza in US: NYC mayor's press secretary refuels debate
Charged with El Chapo in Chicago; dead in Mexico after torture
Show More
Chicago dog gets 'sex-change' surgery to save its life
Southwest pilot with loaded gun arrested before boarding
'Can you not?' LeBron James snubbed by subway rider
House Dems introduce impeachment articles against Trump
Mom's boyfriend found guilty in boy's horrific torture death
More News
Top Video
I-Team: The Billion $$ Landlord$
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicago preparing for snowier winter than last year
8 puppies rescued, reunited with mom at Valparaiso shelter
More Video