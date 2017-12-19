SOCIETY

'Fake news' makes list of most annoying words in 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

In the annual poll of annoying words conducted by Marist, "fake news" snagged the #2 spot. (Shutterstock)

Fake news? Whatever.

If those words annoy you, you're not alone. Those are the top two phrases in Marist Poll's annual Most Annoying Words list.

The poll, conducted in November, asked 1,074 Americans to choose the most annoying words from a list of five. "Whatever" has topped the list for years but is losing ground now to other annoying phrases, according to Marist.

Here's the break-down of how people voted (3 percent were unsure).

"Whatever" 33 percent
"Fake news" 23 percent

"No offense, but" 20 percent
"Literally" 11 percent
"You know what I mean" 10 percent

According to Marist's data, liberals are more likely to be annoyed by "fake news" than conservatives, while Millennials are less likely to care if you overuse "whatever" than older age groups.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyyear in review
SOCIETY
Something to dance about: Show us your moves!
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
High school athletes collect toys for Chance the Rapper's 'Night at the Museum'
Soldier surprises son at Valparaiso elementary school
More Society
Top Stories
Amtrak train speeding 50 mph over limit before deadly derailment
Oak Park police: Mom vanishes with missing girl, 6, during court-supervised visit
Police: Off-duty CPD officer shoots would-be carjacker; 2nd suspect at large
MLB pitcher donates $9.75M home to nonprofit
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
Sarah Palin's son Track arrested on domestic violence charges in Alaska
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
Show More
Police: South Side man sent 'lewd' texts to 15-year-old girl
2 women charged after 5 toddlers injured with hot glue at Logan Square daycare
CPD seeks help identifying woman found on CTA bus
Joke written inside pizza box costs employee her job
Take engineering challenge for chance to earn $500 scholarship
More News
Top Video
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Cop fired after bodycam video shows him ordering rookie to stun woman
Catholic priest in Milwaukee comes out as gay
Oak Park police: Mom vanishes with missing girl, 6, during court-supervised visit
More Video