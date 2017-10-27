Family with Wheel of Fortune Halloween costume receives surprise

Halloween is just a few days away, and when it comes to costumes, nobody does it better than the Alfano Family. Their latest creation has went viral and it's all for a special reason.Deanna and Tony Alfano of Melrose Park stopped by with their 8-year-old son Anthony and the "Wheel of Fortune" Halloween costume they built this year. Anthony has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, so every year, his parents build costumes around his wheel chair. In the past, Anthony has been the Lincoln Memorial, a hockey goalie and Zoltar.Anthony and his family watch "Wheel of Fortune" every night, and we had a special surprise for them on the show!