Firefighters deliver pizza for driver after crash

Firefighters in New York made an unexpected delivery this week - a pizza!A crew from the Henrietta Fire District responded to a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles Saturday afternoon. Officials said one of the drivers was a pizza delivery man.While the driver was being cared for by the ambulance, the fire crew decided to finish the job.So, with the pizza still intact, firefighters delivered it to the home themselves. They posted the pictures on Facebook.The firefighters thanked the customer for ordering out and not risking the chance of burning food or setting off the fire alarm.