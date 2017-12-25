From the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a voice of calming comfort rose above the noise at Hobby Airport on Saturday.A Southwest Airlines passenger pulled out her phone to capture Charlise Miles, 42, as she serenaded travelers with her own rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas."Miles, who lives in Houston and has worked as a flight attendant for 20 years, is gaining national attention for bringing sweet sounds to weary travelers."I wanted to travel the world and sing on the airplane," Miles said. "God gave me my dream job!"The spirited flight attendant said she studied music in college, but had a thirst for adventure. That's when she found her calling at Southwest."So many people are depressed, stressed, sad, they're going to funerals, they spend a lot of money for flight tickets," Miles said. "If I can be the one to make a difference in somebody's life and make their life better when they got off than how they were when they came on, God put me there for a reason."Miles says this isn't the first time she has sang for her passengers. She performed the same song on Christmas Eve in Las Vegas, even getting a thank you from a crying soldier.The tears are something Miles says she recognizes from her own life, and the catalyst for her holiday performances."I went through a divorce in 2012 and I was so depressed during the holidays," Miles said. "In 2012, I made a vow that I was not gonna sit home and be depressed during the holidays, so I picked up trips to work during Christmas, so I can sing my way through Christmas."