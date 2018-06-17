SOCIETY

Flyers put up denouncing Aurora's first Pride Parade

Aurora's first ever Pride Parade kicks off Sunday at noon. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Aurora's first ever Pride Parade kicks off Sunday at noon.

Early Sunday morning, flyers denouncing the event were plastered at the beginning of the parade route. With the rainbow colors, it first looked like people were supporting the parade. But the flyers had phrases like, "Love kills Pride" and "Homosexuality is a sin."

But the flyers were not getting organizers down. The city expects up to 25,000 people to attend. There will be 60 parade units and at least 3,000 marchers.

Progressive community advocacy group Indivisible Aurora was the organization that pushed for the city's first Pride Parade. Since last year, the group has worked closely with the City of Aurora to get a permit to make this happen.

Some called the parade a bold move for Aurora and those flyers won't ruin this parade.

"I was coming into town about quarter to six and saw all the signage and I thought, 'Oh cool, someone decorated' and then I got a little closer and I realized what it was, so I was a little taken aback," said Aurora Special Events Manager Gina Moga. "We knew there would be some protesters, but we're prepared for that."

The parade will start at River and Benton and go east on Benton to Broadway before continuing left to Downer and ending at River and Downer.

Organizers said they anticipated backlash and said there will be protesters present. They have sectioned off a place for them so respect their First Amendment rights.

The parade will kick off at noon and by then it will be hot, with temperatures expected to get up to 97 degrees.

The parade grand marshal will be Jim Corti, the artistic director at the Paramount Theatre. If you would like to learn more about the parade, please visit Indivisible Aurora's Pride parade website.
